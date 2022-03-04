Well-known film producer and director Rohit Shetty has signed contestants Divyansh and Manuraj to collaborate with Badshah for the theme song of his upcoming movie Cirkus on India’s Got Talent.

He is seen as a special guest on the show.

After looking at the performance of Divyansh and Manuraj on the songs ‘Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Deewana’, ‘Golmaal’ and ‘Aankh Marey’, not only Rohit Shetty, but judge Kirron Kher also was impressed and have all the praises for them.

Adding to Rohit Shetty, Kirron Kher said: “You guys were so good that I wanted to give the golden buzzer after two minutes it started! I wanted to get up and dance, I wanted to come there and rock it with you! It was fantastic! I want to tell you that you’ve given us so many performances but each time it was never below par!”

She added, “Each performance outdid the previous one, you are so fantastic I can’t tell you. We are lucky that we get to witness and listen to you!”

India’s Got Talent Judge Shilpa Shetty will also be praising the duo by saying that it’s a magical team that has been formed on the stage of ‘India’s Got Talent’.

India’s Got Talent airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

