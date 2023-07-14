Rohit Shetty On Stunts In ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’: "It’s Challenging...It Makes Us Push Our Envelope"

The action maestro and host of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, Rohit Shetty said it’s quite difficult to take stunts to the new level every season, but it makes them push their envelope to do something new that audiences are waiting for.

Raising the fear factor to a whole new level, stunt-based reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ (KKK) will have an exciting jungle-theme this year.

Rohit Shetty will test the courage of 14 daredevil contestants with never-seen-before stunts in the wilderness of Cape Town, South Africa.

Filled with the spirit of untamed adventure, the contestants will be seen exercising their physical and mental prowess as they navigate a maze of their worst terrors.

Talking about raising the challenge quotient of the stunts every year, Rohit Shetty told IANS: “It’s quite difficult. It’s challenging and I think that is what works because it makes us push our envelope, and push ourselves to do something new, do something challenging, which the audience are waiting for.”

“So it is difficult and challenging, but every year the kind of love we get from the audience is what makes us and gives us that energy, gives us that vision, to create something new,” the filmmaker said.

Further elaborating on the technique of hosting the show, Rohit Shetty said that he tries to keep it clean. “Knowing that your audience is teenagers, it is always on my mind when I am hosting the show that I don’t comment on something or my behaviour is such which can disappoint them.”

Calling Cape Town his second home, the ‘Singham’ director said: “It becomes a little helpful and easier to shoot in Cape Town, because we started from there. The kind of animals we have there, the equipment, the stunt team-they worked with me for my films as well. It’s like a family now, when we are in Cape Town.”

The contestants who will battle their fears are celebrities across different vocations including seasoned actor Rohit Bose Roy, B-town diva Daisy Shah, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam of the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame, popular television actors Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja and Sheezan M Khan; rapper Dino James, singer, and songwriter Rashmeet Kaur and Moroccan model Soundous Moufakir.

Talking about the contestants, Rohit Shetty said, “Its a great ensemble. Many of them are newcomers, they are fresh. Like Archana, you have seen her in the ‘Bigg Boss’, and Shiv also you have already seen in the ‘Bigg Boss’, Daisy has been in the industry for a long time, Rohit too. And at the same time there are many new faces like Soundous. Rashmeet and Dino are singers-but the way they have performed is fabulous.”

“Aishwarya is an actress and has done television a lot. So everybody has a different trait, and everybody comes with their own characteristics, which is real, because they are not playing some character. So it’s quite fun, the whole bunch was new and fresh. Many of them I didn’t know when I started working there or met them there, but gradually it turned out to be the best lot,” he said.

The director further said that he doesn’t really have any fears, as he has been doing such kinds of stuff for so many years. He also said that 80 per cent of the stunts are new this season.

Rohit Shetty said that directing an action movie, and hosting a stunt based reality show are two different things.

“There you are directed by someone, here you are directing someone. So definitely it’s different from what we do, what I do as a director, but if I say work wise, the same kind of energy goes in hosting as well, especially because the show is not an easy one but tough. It’s not a studio based show, so it becomes difficult,” he said.

The show will premiere on July 15 on COLORS.

