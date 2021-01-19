Hamid Barkzi has just won the 17th edition of Roadies Revolution and he says he would definitely try to participate in the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Years ago, Ashutosh Kaushik won Roadies season 5 and later participated in Bigg Boss season 2 and won the title owing to his performance in the house. Similarly, Prince Narula, winner Roadies 12, went on to win Bigg Boss 9. VJ Bani is another former Roadies contestant who gave Bigg Boss a shot.

“If I get a chance, why not? ‘Bigg Boss’ — I know I have patience, and ‘Bigg Boss’ is a game of patience. But I also know that I am very bad at planning and plotting. I can’t do that at all! I could not do it in ‘Roadies’ as well. I kept performing the tasks well. But let’s see, let’s hope for the best. If I get an opportunity, then I’m definitely going to try for it (Bigg Boss). It will be a different challenge and different experience so, I’ll definitely go for it,” Hamid told IANS.

Meanwhile, he is enjoying his recent Roadies victory.

“It’s been really amazing. I had worked hard. It (winning) means a lot,” he said.

On his journey from Delhi to being the show’s winner, Hamid shared: “‘Roadies’ has been a childhood dream. I went for the Delhi audition, I got rejected and was a little demotivated, but then my family was there, they supported me and motivated me. Then I went for the Chandigarh audition, and finally, I made it. One of the main reasons to enter ‘Roadies’ was that I wanted to have confidence in me, and I’ve got that finally.”

On Hamid was in Nikhil Chinapa’s team. “He used to always motivate us and he told us to ‘work on yourself, believe in yourself’. He said ‘even if you don’t win, just remember, you have to give your best, always try harder. And making an impact is much more than a trophy’,” Hamid recalled.

He is now looking forward to fresh projects. “I believe visibility is very important in the industry. I believe in an approach where whatever work you get offered, just go for it. You learn everyday. So even if you’re hesitant to do something, just remember one thing that you learn every day,” Hamid summed up.

