Actress Neha Dhupia, who has been part of MTV’s Roadies, feels her journey with the current edition of the adventure reality show Roadies was wholesome. She even added that she is glad that they adapted to the new norm swiftly.

Advertisement

Read on to know all Neha had to say about the show and more.

Advertisement

“If I was to define this year’s journey in one word, it would be wholesome. Amidst the many hurdles this year, we were quick to adapt to the new norm and marched ahead, creating memories that will be treasured for a lifetime,” Neha Dhupia said.

Neha Dhupia added, “Despite the challenges, game dynamics and the conflicts, we stand united as a squad and continue to do so. This season was a fine blend of adventure and striving to create social change and it has certainly made a difference.”

Talking about the 18th season of the show, Rannvijay Singha said, “Our journey halted mid-way due to the unprecedented pandemic, but that didn’t stop us from commencing it digitally which was another first for us in the history of Roadies.

“We got back on-ground post the lockdown and there’s been no stopping us since then. Looking back at this year’s journey, there has been immense learning, right from what we set out to achieve this season, from the contestants, the people we met and the situation that was surrounding us, and we are going to cherish every bit of it,” he added.

The finale of “MTV Roadies Revolution” will be held on January 16.

Must Read: Manjha To Kaipoche – 5 Bollywood Numbers That Captured The Spirit Of Makar Sankranti Just Right!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube