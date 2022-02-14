‘Rishton Ka Manjha’ actor Krushal Ahuja recalls how while shooting for a sequence in the show with co-actor Aanchal Goswami, they ended up eating 12 plates of ‘golgappas’.

Advertisement

The actors had to shoot a sequence where Arjun (Krushal Ahuja) prepares golgappe for Diya (Aanchal Goswami), and they have a conversation while eating the chaat item.

Advertisement

But even before the dialogues could be completed, Aanchal and Krushal Ahuja would end up eating a couple of plates of golgappe in front of them. So at one point, the crew even had to go out and get more plates of chaat to complete the sequence.

As Krushal Ahuja recalls: “Both Aanchal and I are foodies, and when we get to eat during a sequence, we can’t resist ourselves. We love eating so much that they actually hide food items from us so that we don’t finish it before the shot is completed. In fact, we recently shot a sequence where we had to eat golgappe and have a conversation. But before the director could get the shot, we would finish it. So we ended up eating 12 plates of golgappe that day (laughs).”

The actor further adds: “As an actor, I always try keeping a tab on my food habits, but I prefer having cheat days in between as well. During such days, I experiment with different cuisines and try Indian street food as well. The spicy street food items are my favourite, and I crave them during the days I am on a strict diet.”

‘Rishton Ka Manjha’ airs on Zee TV.

Must Read: Shabir Ahluwalia Finally Quits Kumkum Bhagya After His Long Absence In The Show? – Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube