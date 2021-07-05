Actress Rasika Dugal is having trouble going back to work as she has no Monday motivation.

Advertisement

Rasika on Monday posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen standing on her balcony dressed in navy blue T-shirt paired with black pants.

Advertisement

“Now how to go back to work? #MondayNoMotivation #MondayBlues #MondayMood #MondayMotivation #MondayMorning,” she wrote alongside the images.

Rasika was recently seen in season two of “Out Of Love”, directed by Oni Sen and co-starring Purab Kohli.

The actress will be soon seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”.

Rasika Dugal on Thursday shared the “smiles and scowls of shootlife” on Instagram.

Rasika to Instagram and posted a set of pictures where she is seen smiling in some and sporting a serious look in other images.

“The smiles and scowls of shootlife… Package deal!” Rasika captioned the images.

Speaking about her work, Rasika was recently seen in season two of “Out Of Love”, directed by Oni Sen and co-starring Purab Kohli.

The actress will be soon seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”.

Rasika Dugal has gone humorous on World Social Media Day. She took to social media on Wednesday with mid-week musings, giving tips on how to casually not pose for social media.

“How To Casually Not Pose For Social Media In Three Easy Moves,” she wrote as caption with three pictures she posted on Instagram.

In the images, Rasika sits casually in a black top and blue jeans against the backdrop of artworks on the walls of her home.

“Happy #WorldSocialMediaDay. Posted in admiration of people who have no idea about this day and in acknowledgment of my ambivalent relationship with social media. How would you define your relationship with it?” the actress asked in the caption.

She used hashtags “#WorldSocialMediaDay #SocialMediaDay #SocialMedia #WednesdayThoughts #MidWeekMusings”

Rasika was recently seen in season two of “Out OF Love” directed by Oni Sen and co-starring Purab Kohli. She will be seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”. Incidentally, Shah also her teacher at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Must Read: Sonu Sood Says Giving An Employment Is The Biggest Charity

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube