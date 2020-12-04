Actress Rashami Desai will portray an aspiring politician in her debut digital series, Tandoor. The show also features Tanuj Virwani and is billed as an investigative thriller.

On the show, Rashami’s character Palak marries the love of her life secretly and wants to disclose the fact it to the media and public. However, she does not get the same reciprocation from her husband and gradually drifts away emotionally towards another man.

“She is a confident modern woman who doesn’t want to give up on her life and dreams for her unworthy secret husband. The story and character are loosely inspired from a real-life incident. The story is about Palak and I have got the opportunity to live her life, to live her pain, sorrows and dejections and how she reaches her untimely end. I want the audience to watch Palak, feel her misery and see her short-lived journey and not just watch actor Rashami play another role. Palak is deeper and more layered than her mere appearance,” said Rashami, who became a household name with her fiction show Uttaran and her stint on Bigg Boss 13 last year.

“We have just wrapped the shoot for the series,” she shared about the show, to be streamed on ULLU.

Desai on Sunday set Instagram on fire with her hot pink bikini photoshoot!

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant shared photographs of herself where she can be seen standing in a swimming pool wearing a hot pink bikini underneath a white net dress. The photoshoot has been done in Lonavala.

Captioning the photographs, Rashami Desai wrote that she wants to “go with the flow”. Commenting on her post, Rashami Desai fans showered her with love and admiration.

On the work front, Rashami is all set to enter the digital world, and says her upcoming web project will help her break away from the regular television image. The actress plays the lead opposite Tanuj Virwani in the web series “Tandoor”, an investigative thriller about a married couple whose lives take an unexpected turn after a murder.

On Sunday, Rashami Desai took to Instagram to share birthday wishes for her “Tandoor” co-star Tanuj Virwani.

Sharing a photograph with Tanuj, the actress wrote: “I live for the moments where I can’t express them with words, A very Happy Birthday to my super talented co-actor, a person so humble and down to earth and surely super fun to be around @tanujvirwani Enjoy today without any guilt.”

