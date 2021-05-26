Actress Rashami Desai took to Instagram on Tuesday to encourage fans to stay safe and healthy, as the country fights Covid-19.

The actress posted a sunkissed picture of herself surrounded by leaves. In the post, Rashami explained to her fans how there is a lot more that has been planned for them and it’s important to stay safe during this time, to be able to achieve all that.

“Life will only serve you if you give opportunities and lot more possibilities, stay safe, stay healthy, take care of yourself and loved once,” Rashami Desai wrote.

Check out the post shared by Rashami Desai below:

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai, who is known for her shows Dil Se Dil Tak and Uttaran, was recently seen in the music video Kinaa sona with Bigg Boss 14 runner-up singer Rahul Vaidya.

She is also part of the web series Tandoor. Rashami plays the role of an aspiring politician who marries her lover secretly in the series. She shares the screen with actor Tanuj Virwani in the series helmed by Nivedita Basu.

