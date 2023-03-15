Rakhi Sawant is known for her outrageous comments and bold self. She has been in the news recently for marital problems with businessman Adil Khan Durrani. The actress was recently spotted by the paparazzi making a statement with her sartorial fashion while netizens have a gala time trolling her on social media. Keep reading to know more.

A few days ago, Rakhi featured in a song called Jhootha that reflected her personal life. Most of her problems related to the marriage were in the media, including when she lodged a complaint against Adil.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant was spotted by the paparazzi wearing a pink corset top with a beaded br*lette on top of it. She paired it with high-waisted shorts. Addressing the paps she said, that she was doing Lokhandwala Fashion Week. Rakhi sarcastically said “Rakhi fasi media mein…” After that, she walked towards an autorickshaw and before boarding it she kept saying “Paisa nahi hai mere paas…” Then she turned towards the camera and went on repeating “Arre main gareeb hun…” The funny clip of the actress has been uploaded on Instagram by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

Another wrote, “Kachra kachra kachra”

A third user wrote, “Ek rakhi uske anek roop”

The fourth one commented, “Dimaag se bahut gareeb hai yeh”

“Kaha se ye garib lg rhi h”

“Kyu garib logo ka majak bna rhi ho didi”

Recently, there were rumours going on that she might appear as a contestant in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp 2. Speaking about that with us she said, “Offer aaya hai mujhe, par mujhe nahi pata hai main karungi ki nahi. Mere halat bahut bure hai. Mujh mein laddne ki shamta nahi hai ab kissise. Lock Upp mein bahut ladna padta hai. Mujhe nahi pata. Mujh mein shamta nahi hai. Mujhe nahi pata main jaa rahi hu nahi jaa rahi hu… Offers toh aate hai na shows ke.”

