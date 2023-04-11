‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ actress Simron Upadhyay, who plays the role of Noor in the show, said that the show and her role connected well with the audience because it represents today’s youth.

She added that the positive response from the viewers acts as a motivation to perform well.

Simron Upadhyay said, “We as actors, work hard, so that we can connect with our audience and that they resonate with our feelings and emotions. So it’s great to see that happening. It’s always encouraging when you are doing better TRP wise but as an actor obviously you give your hundred percent no matter what.”

Simran Upadhyay is known for appearing in Bengali daily soaps like ‘Ke Apon Ke Por’, ‘Care Kori Na’, ‘Thik Jeno Love Story’, ‘Bedini Moluar Kotha’, among others.

While talking about ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ and the role she is playing in it, the actress added, “Noor is a very coming of age character, always on her phone, addicted to social media, and is very slow when it comes to understanding things.”

The show has recently completed 100 episodes and Simron is looking forward to getting more love from the audience.

“For anyone who is a part of the show, this matters so much. Starting from day one, the anticipation, and willingness to work and make the show a success is at heights. And to see the show being more loved and adored by the audience feels great,” she added.

About the challenges of working on a daily soap, Simron Upadhyay shared, “Sometimes it gets challenging because working in a daily soap and having seven days of telecast, the schedule does get hectic. In this industry, you have to be prepared for everything and should know how to balance your personal and professional life.”

