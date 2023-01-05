Actor Saarvie Omana is a part of the ongoing show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’. She plays the role of Kaynaat in the show and the actress shares how much she connects with her character.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Saarvie Omana shares: “Kaynaat is like me in a lot of ways. She is a simple next-door sort of girl, which I really like about her. The way she looks at things, her positivity, are things that we have in common. It is not at all difficult to get into the skin of my character because she feels real. Kaynaat is a humble person who just wants to help everyone and is very emotional about her loved ones.”

On the challenges she faced while playing her character: “No it’s not difficult or I would say I’m loving it as I’m learning new things being Kaynaat Akhtar on the show. The best thing is that I am doing something that I have done before,” adds the ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’ actress.

The actress says she prefers keeping her personal and professional lives separate, as she says: “There are few things that are there in Kaynaat which are very different from mine. As far as dissociation is concerned, I always leave my character on the set right after my pack-up because that is the job as an artist to keep things separate or else it will get difficult. The difference between Kaynaat and Saarvie helps this process.”

