Punjabi star Gippy Grewal, who has doled out countless chatbuster tracks and blockbuster films, is all set to make his foray in the long format content in the OTT. The actor, who has ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ on the horizon, will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Chamak’ in which he will be seen in a guest appearance along with Mika Singh, MC Square, Afsana Khan, Asees Kaur, Kanwar Grewal, Shashwat Singh and Harjot Kaur.

The track ‘Ganda Banda’ from the show was also released on Thursday marking the run-up to its release. The track is an upbeat trap hip-hop number and has been performed by Vikram Montrose who has also composed the piece.

The headlining star cast of the series includes Manoj Pahwa, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Mohit Malik, Mukesh Chhabra, Isha Talwar, Akasa Singh, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, Navneet Nishan, Rakesh Bedi, Mahabir Bhullar, Hobby Dhaliwal, Sharan Kaur, Ankita Goraya, Dhanveer Singh, Raj Shoker, Kapil Redekar, Jarnail Singh and Malkeet Rauni.

The fictional show is based on the premise of Punjab and its music industry. It has been created and directed by Rohit Jugraj from a script by Rohit Jugraj and S. Fakira.

Produced by Geetanjali Mehlwal Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, Sumeet Dubey and RG Rudram Productions, ‘Chamak’, will soon drop on Sony LIV.

