After making a name for himself first with the controversial reality shows ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Bigg Boss 15’, and then the stunt-based one ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, Pratik Sehajpal made his fictional show debut with Ekta R. Kapoor’s popular series ‘Naagin 6’.

The actor, who played the role of Rudra Raichand in the show, has shared screen space with Tejasswi Prakash and the actor called it a memorable experience to work with her again after ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pratik Sehajpal said that getting a TV show break has opened many avenues for him and he is grateful for that. Pratik also added that working with Tejasswi Prakash was much easier as they both had already developed a comfort zone on the sets of their previous reality show.

As he mentioned: “I am honoured to be a part of the show. This experience was worth cherishing, Tejasswi and I had a stint in ‘Bigg Boss‘ house which made it simpler and a great working space.”

Pratik Sehajpal said that he is extremely satisfied with the opportunity he got and his on-screen character. “I am extremely happy with the role, the great exposure in fiction is motivating, I would like to thank my fans for the love and I owe everything to them.”

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Neha Mehta Remembers Balika Vadhu’s Pratyusha Banerjee On Hearing About Tunisha Sharma’s Death: “I Don’t Know What…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News