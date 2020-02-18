Post Bigg Boss 13 Win, Sidharth Shukla Roped In For Salman Khan’s Radhe? Truth OUT!

The much controversial and highest TRP generating Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end. However, the controversies are far from over. Be it Paras Chhabra or Rashami Desai’s personal lives or Sidharth Shukla’s debatable win, a lot has still been grabbing headlines. The latest is about Shukla getting roped in for Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Yes, you heard that right. Soon after Sidharth Shukla bagged Bigg Boss 13 trophy, reports were doing the rounds that the actor is in talks with multiple filmmakers for a Bollywood project. Amongst many, rumours were rife that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor will be a part of Salman’s Radhe. However, a recent report now quashes all the rumours and the reasons remain truly legitimate.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle clears the air as “Radhe will be completed within four or five days of shooting. How can we have him participate in the film’s shoot? There are many rumours floating around and it is not true at all.”

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla has already made his entry into Bollywood with a small role that he played in Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma. The actor is quite famous in TV owing to his impressive acts in projects like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak amongst others.

Meanwhile, the actor’s personal life has been dragged in the limelight too with Bigg Boss. While his growing closeness with Shehnaaz Gill remained a trending topic of discussion, he was also linked with co-contestants Rashami Desai and Arti Singh previously.

If that wasn’t enough, some recent allegations state that the actor has had an intimate relationship with programming head of Colors TV and that remains one of the reasons behind him winning the reality show’s title.

However, none of the above has been proved yet.

