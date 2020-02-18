Box Office Updates: Malang Stays Fair, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Still Has Audiences!

Box Office Updates: With Love Aaj Kal not doing well at all at the box office, holdover releases Malang and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are benefiting the most. There are limited screens available for these two films but it won’t be surprising if in a day or two, their shows are increased at all major multiplexes.

Malang managed to bring in some more numbers on Monday with 1.53 crores been added to its total. The film is benefiting the most with youth stepping in here instead of Love Aaj Kal. The Mohit Suri directed film has collected 49.20 crores so far and if the trending continues like this, 50 crores will be hit today itself.

Meanwhile, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior enjoyed its own steady audiences with 0.50 crores* more coming in. The film is quite stable when compared to 0.63 crores that had come on Friday. Standing at 273.43 crores*, it is continuing its blockbuster run. In fact it would be interesting to see how much bigger does it grow further till the release of Baaghi 3 which is the next big arrival.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

