Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 4: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Film Goes Down!

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan starrer has taken a big fall on Monday. The collections came down heavily as only 2.75 crores came in. This is massive as Friday numbers were 12.40 crores and it is quite rare to see footfalls reduce so drastically in a matter of four days.

It is quite apparent that audiences at large haven’t liked what they were offered. The film was always aiming for the elite but the niche treatment and a very offbeat narrative meant that the entertainment appeal was lost for a majority out there.

The film has collected 31.26 crores so far and the first week would just about to past the 35 crores mark. Post that it has to be seen how much does the lifetime eventually turn out to be, though for now it seems like 40 crores at best.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

