Last week was really a disturbing one for the entertainment industry. The biggest tragedy was the death of actor Ghanshyam Nayak. The veteran was known for his popular character Natu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Now, none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a tribute along with a throwback picture with Nayak.

It was last Saturday, Ghanshyam Nayak passed away. Earlier this year, Nayak was diagnosed with cancer. He even underwent an operation to curb it. Unfortunately, it relapsed and the actor breathed his last in pain. Many people from the industry mourn the loss of the great actor.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi shared a throwback picture featuring him, Ghanshyam Nayak and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team. He captioned, “In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He was also extremely kind and humble.”

Here’s the picture:

Meanwhile, renowned actor and television producer, JD Majethia recently shared memories of Ghanshyam Nayak. For the unversed, Nayak was part of Majethia’s Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

While talking to Mid-Day, JD said, “We cast him in Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai and he was the most disciplined, no-nonsense actor. He never imposed his seniority on younger actors. His character became popular, so we retained him and he would add his own improvisations to make the scene funnier.”

“I spoke to him a few days ago. He told me all is well and he will soon recover. Nobody expected him to go so suddenly. He suffered from a cancer relapse despite undergoing surgery and it became difficult to save him,” JD shared insights about Nayak’s cancer relapse.

