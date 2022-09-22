Peta seeks honour for Raju Srivastava

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written to union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy, Parshottam Rupala, requesting him to honour late comedian Raju Srivastava for his contribution in prohibiting the sale, manufacture, trade, and possession of illegal spiked bits which are used to control horses.

Advertisement

In the PETA India video, which was produced on the heels of an enforcement drive conducted by Lucknow police in which 70 spiked bits were seized.

Advertisement

Raju Srivastava delivered a powerful message asking people to report the use of spiked bits to police and to have a horse-free wedding.

Raju Srivastava (58) passed away on Wednesday in AIIMS Delhi, where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack while working out at a gym on August 10.

Many celebrities took to social media and posted their tribute to the late comedian. Amongst others was Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha.

“Hamari dosti barso purani…Star Plus ke ek show ‘Comedy Ka Maha Muqabla’ mein jis waqt hum sath the tab Raju Srivastava ne ek act mein charitra kiya tha jo bade hi khaas andaz mein “aao aao” bola karta tha. Uss din se unn ka number mere phone “Raju aao aao” naam se sangruhit hai. Aaj saari duniya keh rahi hai…aao…aao…wapis aa jao…adbhut kalakaar…kamaal ke mitra…Raju bhai…aise rulaake jaoge, yeh socha nahi tha,” Shailesh revealed on social media.

Must Read: Exclusive! “Karan Kundrra Is Tejasswi Prakash’s Lucky Charm, But Ego Clashes May Create Issues In Their Marriage,” Astrologer Predicts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram