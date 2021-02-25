As 2020 was a year filled with challenges and drastic changes, the entire world waited for the year 2021 with great expectations and this year indeed has started booming with good news as the vaccine for the novel Coronavirus disease is out and about. People from all across the world couldn’t wait for this one as Covid-19 had surely put the world to a standstill, this vaccine has given a ray of hope and life to get back to normal. Actor Pearl v Puri who lately has been busy shooting is being lauded for his performance in the show with his fans who can’t wait to witness more of him on-screen.

With the news arising of the covid-19 vaccine, Pearl couldn’t wait to put forth his opinion on the same, and here it is. He says, “2020 has been devasted for me for obvious reasons. Also, many people suffered a heavy toll due to covid and 2021 was eagerly waited for with hope and it did give us all one that we are depended on.”

“Hearing about the news of the covid-19 vaccine created light of happiness and hope in me that people who have been unemployed or away from family or waiting for their lives to get back to normal and fighting with this disease are now safe and secure and can breathe stress freely. I am happy to hear about it and I pray and hope that this vaccine proves to be a 100% success. Fingers crossed,” Pearl V Puri added.

On the work front, Pearl v Puri was recently seen in a music video ‘Teri Aankon Mein’ opp Divya Khosla Kumar and has a number of projects in the pipeline.

