Pawandeep Rajan On 'Superstar Singer 2': "I'm Getting The Chance To Be Sharing The Platform With My Fellow 'Indian Idol' Contestants"

‘Superstar Singer 2’ captain Pawandeep Rajan opens up about his journey from being an ‘Indian Idol’ winner to becoming a captain and the kind of talent he has come across so far.

He said: “I consider myself really fortunate and can’t thank the makers for believing me to guide and groom the young singing dynamites. I will hope to give in my best in training these kids and pass on my learning onto them. Adding on to my excitement is the fact that I am getting the chance to be sharing the platform with my fellow ‘Indian Idol’ contestants turned family who are going to join me as the captains on the show.”

When asked about the talent coming on the show, Pawandeep Rajan added: “We travelled every nook and corner of the country to find some of the most extraordinary singing talent. While we thought it would be easy but well it was quite tough for all of us because it was so hard to choose from a talented bunch of kids because all of them are exceptional. At such a young age they have a very good sense of sur and taal, hence that makes their singing outstanding.”

“The best part if these kids are really passionate and focused to mastering a new set of musical rules to become better at what they do. Also, one of thing that stood by me when I saw these kids was that they have some mystical strength in them in terms of rapid learning, adaptive skills set, and confident attitude, which will take them a long way in their future. I feel this is an incredible chance for us as well to learn and imbibe their energy and passion for music,” Pawandeep Rajan shared.

On his experience of working with the judges Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, and Himesh Reshammiya, he said: “Himesh sir, Javed Sir and Alka Maam, are such humble human beings with an abundance of talent that I have come across. Along with their magical singing talent and legacy, the warmth and energy they bring to the table is just amazing.”

“I have grown up looking up to them and I feel really blessed to have got a chance to work along with them and become a better version of myself. Maestros in their own right, these 3 renowned stalwarts from the music industry are not only teachers to our contestants but to us as well.”

“Each of them is significantly different from the other, but when it comes to choosing the perfect talent, they unite, which I believe is the finest thing ever. Looking forward to this beautiful journey,” Pawandeep Rajan concluded.

‘Superstar Singer 2’ has a panel of Captains including Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Mohd, Danish and Salman Ali.

‘Superstar Singer Season 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

