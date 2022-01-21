Parineeti Chopra has been a part of some successful movies in her career. She’s all set to enter the Television world now. The actress is making her debut as a judge on Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, alongside Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. She is now breaking her silence on the controversial debate around sob stories on reality shows. Scroll below for details.

It was Indian Idol 12 that was majorly called out for its romantic and emotional angles. Ex-judges or contestants, starting from Sunidhi Chauhan to Abhijeet Sawant, had broken their silence on the controversy as well.

Parineeti Chopra, who marks her first TV outing as a judge tells Indian Express, “I think people who are not associated with reality shows speak like that. I am giving first-hand information from my experience. We are never given a script nor told what to say. We have never met these contestants and react to their performances as it happens.”

Parineeti Chopra continued, “I think if there is an emotional story, why wouldn’t we share it? The talent is not fake and they get just one take to perform. The reality is very real on the show.”

Well, let’s hope that made it clear to many!

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra was also being told by many that she joined Hunarbaaz because her acting career is drowning. Reacting to the same, the actress revealed how she has Ranbir Kapoor led Animal and a film with Sooraj Barjatya in her kitty. So things are only bigger and better for her. But she finds it as amazing as being a part of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

