Model and actor Paras Chhabra is known for winning ‘Splitsvilla 5’ and his stint in ‘Bigg Boss 13′. The actor recently shared a poster of his upcoming song ‘Jiye Jaun’ which will be released on January 20.

Paras Chhabra will be seen portraying an army officer in the music video.

The actor expresses his feelings about him getting to live his dream through this music video.

Paras Chhabra says: “I have always had a dream of playing an army officer on screen and that dream has finally come true. Besides becoming an actor I was very much inclined towards joining the Indian army. I feel highly about them because they are completely nonchalant about their families or their social life and completely dedicated their lives to the country, which is commendable.”

Furthermore, he adds: “As an actor, it was a very big responsibility to showcase, their pain, their sacrifices, their dedication in such a short span because it’s not a movie it’s a music video. It was a very big challenge and I wanted to leave no stone unturned in justifying their part on screen.”

When asked about whether it is a love song and how it will end?

Paras replies: “Yes, this song is a love story, and to know how it is going to be, you’ll have to wait and watch. Love stories are of two tangents, one has a happy ending and one has a tragic ending but sometimes what we forget is to enjoy the essence of the journey of a love story. This music video has the essence of a love story. We tend to forget that army officers are emotional too, they barely get to spend time with their loved ones and this music video will take you through the journey of an army officer’s love story.”

Lastly, he shared the USP of the upcoming music video and also spoke about what makes the song stand out from the crowd.

Paras Chhabra shares: “The essence of love that we fail to enjoy is the USP of the song. I hope that my fans who have been eagerly waiting for me to deliver something will definitely love the essence of the song. I hope they’ll be able to relate to the song.”

‘Jiye Jaun’ features Aamrapali Mahajan and Paras Chhabra. It is sung by Aamrapali Mahajan, lyrics by Maninder Kailey and directed by Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh.

