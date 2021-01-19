Love Prime Video’s content? Want to renew your subscription – but it is the end of the month, and the wallet is feeling lighter than usual? We have a solution for you – with the latest Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, you can now watch your favorite shows and movies for free! All you need is your cell phone to watch the best in class content, and an Airtel prepaid connection, and you can enjoy your favorite content anytime, anywhere!

What is Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition?

Last week, Amazon Prime Video introduced Prime Video Mobile Edition – a mobile-only plan at an introductory price of ₹89. Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user mobile-only plan, providing SD quality streaming to customers which are created especially for a mobile-first country like India.

How can you watch your favorite shows for Free?

As part of the Prime Video Mobile Edition launch in India, all Airtel customers on bundled pre-paid packs can avail of a 30-day free trial by simply signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number. This way audiences can access their favorite shows for free for one month with no extra cost.

The full Prime Video catalogue is available – but if you are looking for recommendations, below are our favorite Amazon Original series

Paatal Lok

If you are someone who likes crime, thrillers and suspense – Paatal Lok should be on your watch list. In the show, a down and out cop lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a journalist. The pursuit of it leads him to ‘Paatal Lok’, and to shocking discoveries in the past of the four suspects. The show highlights the dark realities of society and revolves around an honest police officer who tries his every bit to become a ‘Forever HERO’ in the eyes of his family. Watch Paatal Lok for free now with Prime Video Mobile Edition.

The Family Man

As you eagerly wait for the new season of The Family Man, stream season 1 now with Prime Video Mobile Edition’s 30-day free trial. The Family Man is an edgy action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job. The show is a full family entertainer that will keep you hooked till the very end.

Mirzapur Season 2

The second instalment of the raw, gritty and intense crime drama, Mirzapur slayed the internet on the day of the release and became the most-watched show on the service in India within a few days. In season 2, the world of Mirzapur has become more about power, politics and revenge. It is about conspiracies and people double-crossing each other while carrying guns that they won’t hesitate to use. This season doesn’t stay confined to the violent world of Mirzapur – it takes us to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails. This season also takes us to a land beyond Mirzapur, a place that has its own set of violent and powerful families running various illegal businesses. It is yet another edgy thriller that will keep you engrossed in guessing who will be the ultimate kind of Mirzapur. Watch Mirzapur Season 2 for free now with Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Made in Heaven

If you’ve ever had fun at family weddings or even if you’ve had to suffer through them dodging questions like ‘Beta tum kab shaadi karoge?’ from nosy aunties, Made in Heaven is the show for you. The show created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti tells the story of two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and lies. Each episode revolving around individual weddings creating specific issues, problems both outlandish and plausible will make you laugh, cry and smile at the same time. Watch Made in Heaven for free now with Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Inside Edge Season 1 & Season 2

Bearing resemblance to IPL, Inside Edge highlights how the game and those playing it are plagued by match-fixing, politics, betting, treachery, doping scandal and a lot more. It is the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League. Set in a landscape of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue, where money, and power are mere means to an end. Inside Edge is a story that pulls no punches, minces no words, and takes no prisoners. Come witness the game behind the game. It is a roller-coaster ride of romance, drama, and reality which will keep you on the edge of your seat till the last ball. Watch Inside Edge Season 1 & Season 2 for free now with Prime Video Mobile Edition.

