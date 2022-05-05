Actress Nisha Rawal, who won the hearts of the audiences through her performance on India’s first reality show of its kind, Lock Upp, opens up on the tag of ‘typecasted’ that the actors get labelled with after being associated with a particular medium for long. But the actress rather feels that one can get rid of the tag by working hard and convincing the makers through their acting prowess and versatility

Advertisement

Explaining it in a subtle way, Nisha says “When an actor is seen and loved by the audience in a certain way it becomes very obvious that he has been accepted for that particular role very well and therefore it becomes easier for him to be cast for the same kind of role again.”

Advertisement

Nisha Rawal continued, “It is quite tough to find different roles on TV, unless some maker is ready to put in that kind of time and effort in helping you break that shell.”

On the professional front, Nisha Rawal – who kickstarted her career again with Meet – Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, was recently locked in Lock Upp and has walked out of the show after staying there for a considerable amount of weeks!

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover’s Shocking Revelation On Getting 10 Lakhs/Episode, Says “We Weren’t Paid Anything… Worked Like Bonded Labour”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube