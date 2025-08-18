Vanessa Kirby has been making headlines over the last few weeks due to her role as Sue Storm in Marvel’s Fantastic Four: The First Steps. The MCU movie gained a lot of attention and traction from all over the globe. But we are not talking about that today. We are talking about Vanessa Kirby’s latest movie on Netflix, Night Always Comes, which finds the actress in a new avatar as Lynette, a woman struggling to make ends meet in a dystopian America. The story is gritty, evocative, and quite triggering, too. Let’s take a look.

Spoilers Ahead!

Night Always Comes Summary & Ending Explained

In Night Always Comes, we are introduced to Lynette (aka Lyn), a young woman in her early 30s who gets into all sorts of odd and shady jobs to make ends meet. She and her family live in a time when incomes have reached an all-time low, and homes are costlier than ever. Lynette and her family are on the verge of eviction, but Lynette has managed to save up $25,000 to pay for the house.

But her mother, Doreen, spends it on a down payment for a new car, without a worry about the house. She leaves with Ken, Lynette’s older and autistic brother. Doreen’s behavior and sheer disregard are frustrating to watch and even harder to digest. As a result, Lynette takes the matter into her own hands. As the night progresses, she inches closer to dangerous activities and contacts to arrange the money. She steals her client Simon’s car and tries to sell it, steals a safe from her escort friend, tries to sell the drugs from the safe, all to arrange for the money. She takes the help of Cody, her colleague at the bar where she works. When greed gets the better of him, Lyn decides to silence him.

Lyn finally secures $25,000, but her efforts are in vain, as the real estate dealer offers the house to a buyer who bid more. She loses the house after all the trouble. Then, when she comes home, her mother tells her that she and Ken will be moving in with Mona, her mother’s friend. Lyn understands that she is left to her own now. In a way, we can say that Lynette’s efforts not to get evicted are her attempts to repair her broken family. She packs up and leaves, but not before bidding Ken a teary goodbye and leaving a letter for her mother. Considering her murky past and dangerous connections, it can be safe to assume that Lyn might have another contact who could help her out until she finds something for herself. She still has the loot with her, which she could put to use to find temporary housing.

As the movie concludes, we could say that Lyn is perhaps in a better place than she was when the movie began. This is because she is finally rid of her additional responsibilities when Doreen cuts ties with her. She cares for Ken, but no longer has to drop things when Doreen forgets to look after him. She now has to fend for herself and heal her wounds from the past. Perhaps this was a good turn for Lyn as she could find a fresh start for herself, someplace else where her dangerous connections and salacious lifestyle would be away.

Overall, the movie offers nothing substantial to note, bar a few lessons on what not to do with your life and family. Night Always Comes could have been something better, but alas, it becomes an unnecessarily gritty tale that leaves the audience feeling that something else could have worked.

