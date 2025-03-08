The 4th season of Next Level Chef is currently airing and fans are excited to see which contestants impress them with their culinary skills and make it to the end line. The three mentors of the current edition which began on February 13, 2025, are Gordon Ramsey, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais. All of them have finalized their teams from the top 15 contestants.

The recent episode saw the first elimination of the season and the top 15 becoming the top 14. After an intense challenge, the episode featured the eviction round. Here’s which participant was eliminated from the show, from which mentor’s team they were and who are the remaining contestants.

Next Level Chef: Who Are The Top 14 Contestants?

Team Gordon Ramsay consists of Arnav Kamulkar, a 19 year old from Ithaca, Beatrice Heirigs, an 18 year old from Flagstaff, Meg Sheley, a 33 Year old from Minneapolis, and lastly Ryan Scanlon, a 22 year old from Los Angeles. Team Richard Blais includes Austin Beckett, a 30 year old from West Palm Beach as well as Jeff Kim, a 35 year old from Fountain Valley.

They are also joined by Megan Keno, a 37 year old from Renton, Maryam Ishtiaq, a 31 year old from Dallas, and Natalia Gutierrez, a 28 year old from Los Angeles. Team Nyesha Arrington includes Becca Guevara, a 27 year old from Denver and Bobby Hicks, a 38 year old from Coconut Creek.

The others in the team are Brandon Rogers, a 36 year old from Chicago, Cathy Cann, a 30 year old from Stratford and Iman Kawa, a 35 year old from Miami. These are the top 14 contestants remaining in the race after the first eviction of the season. Here’s who was eliminated from the series.

Next Level Chef: Who Was The First To Get Eliminated?

Mistie Knight, a 41 year old from Las Vegas was the first contestant from the top 15 to be eliminated. She was a part of Gordon Ramsay’s team and was picked by him to be sent to the elimination round since her dish did not make it to the platform in the challenge. Her opponent in the 20 minute long elimination round challenge was Austin Beckett from Richard’s team.

The goal was to create an Italian piccata and while Austin’s veal piccata won the challenge, it automatically meant that Mistie had to leave after being eliminated. “I am disappointed. But I have learned that if I could do that, nothing is going to stop me,” she said in ehr final confession before leaving. A new episode airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET only on Fox.

