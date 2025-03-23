Netflix viewers are rallying behind a “haunting” new drama, demanding it be showered with awards as they heap praise on both its creator and star, Stephen Graham.

The British actor, known for his powerful performances in The Irishman and This is England, has once again captivated audiences, but this time with Adolescence, a gripping four-part miniseries that has left viewers reeling.

Stephen Graham Shines as Both Star and Creator

In the limited series, Graham not only takes center stage as Eddie Miller but also serves as the show’s creator and executive producer, cementing his status as one of the most formidable talents in British television.

The Netflix show has received near-universal acclaim, boasting an impressive 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty rare these days. Fans have been also quick to proclaim it a masterpiece, with some calling it his best work yet.

When a 13 year old boy is accused of murder, a town is left asking – how could this happen? Adolescence — shot in four real-time, one-take episodes — premieres March 13 pic.twitter.com/2sIlN6ViXY — Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2025

Breakout Star Owen Cooper Steals the Spotlight

However, it’s not just Graham who stole the spotlight. The show introduces 15-year-old Owen Cooper in his debut role as Jamie, whose performance was so gripping that fans are already calling him “the next Robert De Niro.”

Even Graham himself has acknowledged the young actor’s astonishing talent, making the comparison during an appearance with the legendary actor.

Victoria Derbyshire of Newsnight also took to social media with high commendations, writing, “The teenage actor who plays Jamie in Adolescence is absolutely outstanding. He’s called Owen Cooper and he’s 15. Incredible. Everyone is brilliant in it – Stephen Graham SUPERB.”

The teenage actor who plays Jamie in #Adolescence is absolutely outstanding He’s called Owen Cooper and he’s 15 Incredible Everyone is brilliant in it – Stephen Graham SUPERB — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) March 14, 2025

Adolescence: A Show That Stays With You

Among the most compelling reactions are calls for Adolescence to be more than just must-watch television.

One fan posted on X: “Finished Adolescence, what an incredible show. We genuinely do not talk enough about the greatness of Stephen Graham. This final scene had me bawling.”

Finished #Adolescence, what an incredible show. We genuinely do not talk enough about the greatness of Stephen Graham. This final scene had me bawling. #adolescencenetflix pic.twitter.com/icTpRI9QDO — 🇨🇩 Zande✊🏾 (@KongoZande) March 13, 2025

Another wrote, “#Adolescence is great stuff, captivating from start to finish. It’s utterly devastating, with one one of the best one takes I have ever seen. Though, the start of the last episode did feel like it lost its track, but the ending made up for it. Stephen Graham was solid here.”

#Adolescence is great stuff, captivating from start to finish. It’s utterly devastating, with one one of the best one takes I have ever seen. Though, the start of the last episode did feel like it lost its track, but the ending made up for it. Stephen Graham was solid here. pic.twitter.com/4LGxg6kx0f — STOIC 🇽🇰 (@GunhaonKaDevta) March 19, 2025

A third added, “If there is a list of underrated actors, #StephenGraham would still be too underrated to be on that list. His heart-wrenching performance in #Adolescence, especially that final bedroom scene, left me an emotional wreck. Pure brilliance (that applies to the whole show as well)”

If there is a list of underrated actors, #StephenGraham would still be too underrated to be on that list. His heart-wrenching performance in #Adolescence, especially that final bedroom scene, left me an emotional wreck. Pure brilliance (that applies to the whole show as well) pic.twitter.com/WGsTcPL6kW — Sreeju Sudhakaran (@sree_thru_me) March 17, 2025

As the buzz continues to grow, one thing is clear—Adolescence isn’t just another Netflix hit. It’s a phenomenon, a showcase of Stephen Graham’s brilliance, and a series that refuses to be forgotten.

