Nagin To Get A Big Screen Spin-Off, Three-Film Franchise Planned!

The superhit television series Nagin is all set to get a big screen spin-off soon. Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi will produce a three-film franchise based on the show, to be directed by Vishal Furia.

Advertisement

The supernatural franchise will reportedly be produced on a monumental scale.

Advertisement

Announcing the news, trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted: “Film producer and film enthusiast #NikhilDwivedi will produce a 3-film franchise on #Nagin, which will be directed by #VishalFuria of #Lapachhapi fame.”

Without revealing further details, Dwivedi only retweeted Nahta’s post.

Nikhil Dwivedi is best known for co-producing “Veere Di Wedding” and “Dabangg 3”.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Nagin has been planned as a film. Ekta Kapoor in an interview last year had revealed she had initially planned the concept as a magnum opus film. She also revealed that she approached Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif to play the leads but both didn’t get on board. Later she decided to make a Television show out of it and that did qonders for her banner.

Not long back, Dwivedi when he declared he would have no issues working with actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Central Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Must Read: Amyra Dastur On Luviena Lodh’s Drug Charges: “Her Statements Are Completely False & Malicious”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube