Ekta Kapoor is one of the gemstones for the Indian television industry and that’s just undoubted. For the past few days, one of her most prominent shows Naagin has been making headlines due to its recently released promo. Ekta’s supernatural-themed serial will now soon air its sixth season!

Advertisement

Apart from this, since today (14th Jan) there were rumours doing rounds which claimed that the cast for the show’s season 6 has been decided. However, it looks like Ekta now has something to say about these rumors.

Talking about the rumours, it was being claimed that actress Rubina Dilaik and Tejasswi Prakash, were all set to be part of Naagin 6. However, producer Ekta Kapoor took it to her social media handle to rubbish these baseless reports.

Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a promotional video of her upcoming show Naagin 6 on her Instagram account. In the caption of the post, Ekta revealed that the rumours of her casting actress Rubina Dilaik and Tejasswi Prakash in the show were not true and that the casting stage has not even begun. Explaining the reason the producer stated that she had recently battled covid and was in no condition of taking the auditions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Advertisement

The producer captioned her post by saying, “NOT YET CAST FOR #NAGIN6! Asking all u guys for ur suggestions! Just recovered from COVID but admist bad muscle spasm n stomach infection heard some names who r ‘ confirmed ‘! Arey bhai / behn no names r even approached or approved ! Ur suggestions guys!”

Meanwhile, earlier today, according to Etimes, a source close to the development team stated that the makers of the show are really fond of bringing in Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin 6. It was also claimed that the makers of Naagin were waiting for the reality show to end so that they can approach the actress for the role.

The source told, “We are keen on casting Tejasswi in Naagin 6. She is among the top contenders on the show and has become a household name with her stint on the reality show. The logistics are being worked out. We are waiting for Bigg Boss to wrap up in two weeks and for her to come out so that we can discuss the offer with her.”

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Vivian Dsena Reveals That He Gets To Enjoy College Life Via ‘Sirf Tum’: “I Never Went To College, So I Wanted To Live It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube