Actor Mrinal Dutt, who is known for his roles in various TV projects such as Pawan And Pooja, Hello Mini, Upstarts and Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, will soon be seen in director Arati Kadav’s short film, 55km/sec.

The actor plays the character of a man called Suraj in the film, set against the backdrop of an apocalyptic world. His character has different shades of emotions as it experiences the world crumbling down.

“I play the character of a guy who is very withdrawn from the world, reticent and fatalistic in nature. He is someone who saw the world crumbling down. It was interesting to play the character of Suraj, who has lost all hope in humanity and for it to live in complete harmony. However, being part of this film became an enriching process. I really enjoyed playing this part,” Mrinal said.

How similar is Mrinal and his character Suraj? “I am not similar to the character at all. I am very optimistic, hopeful and believe in making things happen. However, I do believe that we as humans have a subjective view to everything and, more often than not, we function for our betterment, and that is where it gets chaotic,” he says.

The film, which also has Richa Chadha, was shot during the first phase of lockdown. As a result, Mrinal had to shoot on his own and coordination had to be done remotely.

“Working in 55km/sec has been an amazing experience. The film was purely done under lockdown. I had to execute the entire film all by myself. A friend helped me shoot it virtually. It was done during the first stage of lockdown when we had no idea where all this is headed. We shot the film remotely and worked on the character and did readings quite extensively,” shares the actor.

