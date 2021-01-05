The first season of Criminal Justice proved to be a game-changer with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Following its success, Applause Entertainment, in association with BBC Studios recently released the next riveting chapter titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors on Disney + Hotstar, which brings to light a new story, fresh characters with the return of the much-loved lawyer – Madhav Mishra starring Pankaj Tripathi & Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

The gripping thriller is sure to keep you at the edge of your seats as you unravel each gripping moment, one episode at a time!

Here are some reasons to watch the exciting new season:

Going Behind Closed Doors

Advertisement

As the name suggests, this instalment of the series tries to uncover stories that are often swept under the rug. It shines a light on issues that, unfortunately, many don’t even consider to be issued. Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors brings to light and tackles topics such as marital rape, domestic abuse, and more in a hard-hitting manner.

Engrossing plot

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is the perfect show for thrill-seekers, albeit with a strong social message. It takes you through spell-binding peaks and valleys that’ll have you nail-biting, and at the edge of your seat, in awe of the plot twists that you’ll never see coming! It’s the kind of show you’ll want to binge in one sitting because you can’t wait to know what supervenes.

Stellar Performances

The cast includes supremely talented actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Anupria Goenka, Kirti Kulhari, Deepti Naval, Mita Vashisht, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta, and Shilpa Shukla who leave you completely captivated as they delve deep into their characters, playing them so enchantingly that it’s almost impossible to distinguish them from their roles. These brilliant performances are definitely one of the strongest reasons which make this series a compelling watch.

Leaves you with food for thought

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is a show which will stay with you long after you’re through watching it while making you view your surroundings in a different light. It leaves you with food for thought as you realize that society has conditioned minds to follow a specific pattern of behavior without ever questioning it, and why that is an actual problem. And that’s entertainment at its best!

Must Read: Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Rochelle Rao Is Upto This In 2021

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube