Actor Mohit Malik shared an Instagram picture of his newborn on Saturday. In the image, Mohit kisses the baby whose face is concealed.

“My world has changed! And you my little miracle have been the one behind this magic! Thank you to all of you who have sent your wishes and love! Ever so grateful for the positivity coming towards our little one #grateful @additemalik,” he wrote.

Mohit Malik and his wife actress Addite Shirwaikar Malik were blessed with a baby boy on Thursday. The couple announced the news on social media.

“Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He’s Here and He’s Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite,” wrote the couple Mahit Malik & his wife, who tied the knot in 2010 after dating for a while.

It is almost after 11 years wait that the couple has welcomed parenthood and we can absolutely understand their excitement. Recently, we saw Mohit helping his wife step out of the hospital and sit in their car. He carefully held the baby and made sure they hid their baby’s face while sitting in the car.

We wish Mohit Malik and his wife happy parenthood!

