They say music is food for the soul and who are we to argue? While life sometimes throws us curveballs and, at others, showers us with love and laughter, there’s usually a musical score orchestrated in the background. A few strums here and a couple of tunes there make it all worth the while. And this is what the vibrant young bunch in Netflix’s upcoming young adult series ‘Mismatched’, discovers, as they find their way through love, friendship and ambition.

Netflix is releasing an album of fresh, peppy songs that accompany each unique character in this series through their individual journeys. From high energy to heartwarming and even melancholic, this album is perfect for a young, experimental, music-loving audience. Produced by RSVP Movies, ‘Mismatched’ will release on November 20, 2020 exclusively on Netflix.

The album offers up 7 songs that will travel with the characters, their stories, and…with you. Here’s a sneak peek (or listen!) into what you can expect

1. JAANA | JASLEEN ROYAL FT. SOUNDARYA JAYACHANDRAN

This song is Dimple’s realization that her heart has been broken and traces her journey from pain to finding the courage to get back up again.

2. MILNE KA BAHAANA | IMAAD SHAH AND SAMAR GREWAL

A song about the changing seasons and how they make us feel. Togetherness and finding any excuse to spend time with the people you love. For Harsh, he’s had enough alone time – now it’s time to funk out and dance together.

3. AISE KYUN | ANURAG SAIKIA FT. NIKHITA GANDHI AND RAGHAV CHAITANYA

This song is about those meaningful silences and ‘what ifs’ in the early days of romance. — the official love theme for Mismatched.

4. MAIN CHALA | TAARUK RAINA FT. SLOWCHEETA

Main chala is an ode to Anmol’s relentless motivation to fight everything life throws at him.

5. KAHAAN HO TUM | PRATEEK KUHAD

The song is about Rishi’s search for true love.

6. TABDEELI | NIKHITA GANDHI

Tabdeeli or “change” was composed for the character Namrata, a seemingly simple and predictable Indian teenager who is struggling with some very BIG changes in her life. End result- not so predictable after all! That’s the beauty of change, the only constant- this hip hop new wave track resonates with her thoughts and inner battles, trying to free her from the shell she’s always been in

7. DIL KI BAAT | DeeMC

This track is Celina’s internal voiceover where she tells herself to forge her own path and always listen to her heart, because deep down she already knows what she’s made of!

So plug in, snuggle up and listen to these life ballads on loop, from the album of Netflix’s ‘Mismatched’!

