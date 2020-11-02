Mirzapur VS Sacred Games – Guess Who’s Leading In Ratings & Get Ready To Be Surprised

Mirzapur and Sacred Games have a lot to share in common. Both the shows are amongst the most popular and loved Indian web shows. Both share a common genre of crime thriller with a dash of dark humour and bold language. Also, both shows have witnessed their second season.

Given the quality of work and loyal fan bases, it’s really hard to decide which one is superior over the other. Not just the good things but both web shows grabbed the limelight due to wrong reasons too. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui led second season of SG was panned by many due to ‘not-so-good’ storyline, M2 faced criticism over some political issues. Nevertheless, both SG and Mirzapur are amongst the most-watched Indian web shows. So what do you think, which one is better in people’s ratings? Let’s take a look with proper proof in hand.

Here, we’ll be considering IMDb’s ratings and fortunately, Mirzapur and Sacred Games, both have garnered ample of votes. Also, the ratings are inclusive of the first and second season combined. With over 41,000 votes, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and Ali Fazal’s crime saga is currently rated with 8.4 out of 10. On the other hand, Nawazuddin’s crime series stands at 8.7 out of 10 with over 71,000 votes.

On the basis of IMDb ratings, one can clearly see that Sacred Games is leading the race over Mirzapur.

Meanwhile, before the release, Mirzapur 2 suffered a backlash with #BoycottMirzapur2 trending all over. Shweta Tripathi aka Golu gave the most befitting reply to it.

For the unversed, Ali Fazal had tweeted against the CAA back in January. Owing to the same, a certain section of the users took out their revenge on Mirzapur 2. Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with the Cargo actress. She was so pumped up and her positive energy totally had us at the first go. But it was her answer to the trolls that won our hearts.

Shweta Tripathi while responding to #BoycottMirzapur2 trolls said, “It doesn’t make a difference to my life. I don’t understand that hashtag. I don’t understand what they are boycotting, why they are boycotting. Nahi dekhna toh mat dekho, dekhna hai toh dekho. Hum kisiko force toh nahi kar sakte na. Humne apna kaam kar dia hai, ab it’s up to the audience. I have full faith in my audience, my followers and I know they are sensible and they will support the right thing.”

