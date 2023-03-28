Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in ‘Delhi Crime‘ series, ‘Humorously Yours’ and ‘Mirzapur’, is celebrating the World Theatre Day on Monday.

The actress began her acting journey on the stage while studying at Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, where she was part of several productions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She took to social media on Monday to share memories from her theatre days, highlighting the significance of theatre in her life. Sharing a picture of herself in a costume from a performance of Dastangoi, which she worked on many years back, Rasika Dugal wrote in the caption: “Memories from the stage… Some moments from a performance of #Dastangoi many years ago. I think I still have this costume somewhere. Because ‘the theatre things’ one always keepsa #WorldTheatreDay #LifeOfAnActor.”

Check Out :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

Rasika Dugal’s theatre background has undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping her career.

She was part of ‘The Vagina Monologues’ for over a decade, a play that has been instrumental in starting important conversations about women’s sexuality and empowerment.

On the work front, the actress has an exciting year ahead, with several projects in the pipeline. Rasika Dugal will be seen in the sports drama ‘Spike’, black comedy thriller – ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ and the horror film ‘Adhura’.

Rasika Dugal will also appear in ‘Fairy Folk’, an improv comedy, and ‘Little Thomas’, a dramedy and of course her flagship shows ‘Mirzapur‘ and ‘Delhi Crime’.

Must Read: “Uorfi Javed Ladki Nahi Kinnar Hai… Muslim Hoke Naam Kharab Kar Rahi”: Faizan Ansari Claims He Has Proof

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News