Actress Shefali Shah, who plays the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the streaming show ‘Delhi Crime’, was convinced about playing the character from the word ‘Go’. The actress made the revelation ahead of the fourth anniversary of the show’s first season.

The first season of ‘Delhi Crime’, which won an International Emmy for Best Drama Series, followed the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case events.

Shefali Shah starter ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 1 depicted the hunt for the perpetrators of the infamous case, which led to the Indian legislation of The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 (The Nirbhaya Act).

Ahead of season one’s fourth anniversary, Shefali Shah said: “I feel extremely proud seeing Delhi Crime doing so well, four years down the line after it first premiered. This show was extremely special to me from the word go. When I read the script for the first time, I knew I wanted to be DCP Vartika, and I knew I wanted to tell this story because it was so powerful and felt so important that I just wanted to be the character immediately. Vartika will never leave me.”

She further mentioned: “Of course, we hadn’t anticipated the kind of success that Delhi Crime has had, but I am not surprised by it either because I believed in this story, and I believe in the audience to appreciate the good. I am thrilled for the third season and hope everyone can enjoy that soon, too.”

Shefali Shah had five hits recently, including ‘Human’, ‘Darlings‘, ‘Jalsa’, ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Delhi Crime 2’. The third season of ‘Delhi Crime’, which will drop on Netflix, is one of her most anticipated works.

