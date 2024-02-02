“Chacha! Oh, B-wale chacha?” Mirzapur 3 Release date aa gayi hai. Okay, let’s not go over the board here with the excitement, but it looks like there’s finally some update on the threequel of India’s one of the most loved shows. There has been pin-drop silence from the show’s production company, Excel Entertainment, but you know how things usually get out.

Season 1 of this show created such hype that this, along with Sacred Games, are, to date, considered to be the OG pioneers of the Indian OTT scene. Its sequel wasn’t able to match the original’s hype, but it wasn’t as bad to get slammed.

Season 2 was released on 23rd October 2020, and it’s been over three years now, and the fans are still waiting for any news about its release date. The timing between the first and second season was less than two years. But, it’s been over three years, and we’re still waiting for the makers to announce something.

Mirzapur 3 aa raha hai?

As per social media reports, Mirzapur 3 release date should be somewhere in the last week of March 2024. If this is true, fans would surely go wild over the announcement because it’s not even two months from today.

Is it true?

We think if this happened to be a true rumor, the makers of the show Excel Entertainment would’ve dropped at least one promotional material by now. Even for season 2, they released a release date announcement video in August for an October release date.

With Mirzapur 3 still garnering great buzz, makers won’t leave any stone unturned to increase it multifold by releasing promotional assets. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles, it’s to be seen when the makers announce the release date.

