Mirzapur 2: Anjum Sharma AKA Sharad Wanted His Character To Look On Par With Ali Fazal

Actor Anjum Sharma took almost four months to prepare for his fight sequences in the web series, Mirzapur 2.

“Apart from researching for my role and studying the script, I took four months to physically prepare for fights sequences with (co-actor) Ali (Fazal). I needed to bulk up and tone my muscles. The script didn’t require me to hit the gym and develop a certain physique, but this was a decision between director Gurmeet Singh and I took.” said Anjum.

“I wanted my character looking a certain way and be at par with Ali, who took part in Mr Purvanchal and has a Hulk-like appearance. So, I needed to bulk up and gain muscles,” Anjum added.

Anjum Sharma plays the role of Sharad Shukla. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, “Mirzapur 2” features Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma in the primary roles.

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with Koimoi, we asked Anjum to talk about how much season 2 is better than season 1. He said, “See this is a question about the future which no one can predict. But I can tell you that this time, the canvas is big. We have tried to explore more, add more layers to the characters to meet the audience’s expectations. Just like when you pass 1st standard with good marks you work harder in 2nd standard. That’s how the feeling is right now and everyone has tried to get better. The show is more dramatic this time as the story proceeds.”

