Mirzapur 2 Actor Vijay Varma Feels, “Love Needs A Major Comeback.”

Mirzapur 2, a web show which fans are eagerly waiting for. The Amazon Prime series was one of the most loved series. Fans are especially excited to see what was the storyline after the previous events that occurred in the story. Reportedly this season will see the entry of two new actors into the series. Priyanshu Painyuli and Vijay Varma will be seen joining in for the next season of the web show.

Vijay was earlier seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh. After watching his spectacular performance in Bamfaad, the actor has garnered a huge fan following.

But, Actor Vijay Varma has got everyone thinking from his latest Instagram post. He feels that it is easy to hate and says that love needs a major comeback. Vijay took to Instagram and shared a post that reads: “Love needs a major comeback.” He posted a heart emoji with his message.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “It’s very easy to hate and indulge in it. But it also gives away how broken, confused, hurt and unaccepted u feel. Practise peace. It starts with sharing the love. #LoveNeedsAmajorComeback.”

Vijay Varma was recently seen in the film “Yaara”. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film is a remake of the French film, “A Gang Story”.

He will soon be seen in the second season of the web-series “Mirzapur”, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur.

