Meghan Markle’s latest venture, a lifestyle and cooking show titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ made its grand debut on Netflix, but within days, sharp-eyed viewers had already spotted an editing slip-up.

In the fourth episode, ‘Love is in the Details,’ Markle preps to write on a blank chalkboard. Yet, in the very next frame, faint traces of her previous handwriting are still visible, hinting that the scene wasn’t quite as spontaneous as it seemed.

The ‘Suits’ alum, not one to let a small hiccup slow her down, enthusiastically redoes the shot, scribbling the playful pun, “Bready or not, here I crumb,” before turning to the camera with a cheerful “OK, let’s go!”

A Not-So-First Time Mistake

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Duchess of Sussex has found herself at the center of an editing oversight.

When she launched her new Instagram account in January, she shared a dreamy beachside video filmed by none other than Prince Harry. Dressed in a flowing all-white ensemble, Markle traced “2025” in the sand before dashing out of frame.

It all looked effortless until fans noticed a problem. As she ran off, another “2025” was already visible further up the shore, suggesting the magical moment wasn’t exactly a one-take wonder.

The so-called Hollywood actress needed multiple takes to run and write 2025 in the sand, while Catherine recorded her heart-wrenching cancer announcement in a single take. Try harder, Meghan—you’ll never match the Princess of Wales, not even in what should be your speciality. pic.twitter.com/S3cI6mRZTt — Royal Gossip 🇬🇧 (@UKRoyalGossip) January 1, 2025

Meghan Markle’s New Journey: Cooking, Entertaining and Expanding Her Journey

Despite all the fuss, Markle remains focused on her growing empire. Her eight-episode Netflix series showcases her passion for cooking, entertaining, and gardening, with famous friends like Abigail Spencer, chef Alice Waters, and Mindy Kaling joining in.

The timing couldn’t be better, as she also prepares to launch a collection of products under her newly rebranded “As Ever” label.

This spring, fans will be able to scoop up Markle’s signature raspberry jam, a limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb, crepe mix, specialty teas, and more, all featured throughout her show.

The brand, originally introduced as American Riviera Orchard, underwent a name change after a series of trademark complications, but Markle seems ready to turn the page.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: From Adrien Brody’s Tiresome Speech to Emilia Pérez’s Record 11 Losses, 10 All-Time Records Set at 97th Academy Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News