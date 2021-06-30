Mahreen Khan talks about her new show Candid Yaari

Persistence and consistency. That’s what it takes for a boss lady to work 24*7 on her passion. Mahreen Khan is known for her ‘get things done’ spirit. Casting director, PR Head, producer, show host,you name it, she has worked in all departments of India’s entertainment industry. Catch her New show – “Candid Yaari” which premieres on MX player this 2nd of July where she invites the beauty queen Nikki Tamboli, people’s champion Prince Narula, TV star Karan Kundra, Kashmera Shah and Adah Khan for a candid conversation where they spill the beans on their lives, fitness and lifestyle.

This new segment of talk show was created by her after she received an amazing response from both audiences and industry experts on her previous talk show titled “Let’s chitchat with Mahreen Khan”. Her new venture is a one of a kind show inspired by Hollywood’s “73 questions by vogue” is a moving talk show which takes its guest on a breezy and light road, talking about their personal lives and their perspective on entertainment industry and the people that surround them.

We threw a “Candid Yaari” reverse card on Mahreen and asked about her personal life to which she said that being an old school is her style and that’s how she enjoys her life as well. Her views on online dating and relationships are very much different than many industry personalities. The aspect of a relationship for her comes from maturity and good communication with each other and that is what she looks for in her future partner.

The lockdown wasn’t easy on all of us. It put us down on our knees and made us reflect on each of our inner strengths and weaknesses. When asked about her challenges during the lockdown, she opened up about the difficulties she faced with multiple elements such as her PR business, webseries projects and many more. She says that it’s upto each one of us to lift ourself up in such tough conditions and keep moving on, which is her life motto.

