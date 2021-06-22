Nikki Tamboli is flooded with work. From music videos to stunt-based reality shows, the former “Bigg Boss 14” housemate has a lot on her plate. She says being consistent and giving quality entertainment is what I’ve always believed in.

Advertisement

Nikki said: “Being consistent and giving quality entertainment is what I have always believed in. This phase of my life, where I am getting back-to-back work, is truly a blessing.”

Advertisement

“I am here to entertain and give my best to my fans and the people who watch me onscreen. This is just the beginning and there is more to come in the coming days. Also, my new song is releasing next week and I am sure you all will love as we loved making this,” Nikki Tamboli said.

Nikki Tamboli is currently seen with Milind Gaba in the music video of the song titled “Shanti”. She was also shooting in CapeTown for “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”.

Nikki has also featured in a song by Tony Kakkar titled “Number Likh”.

What are your thoughts on Nikki Tamboli revealing details on her upcoming song? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Indian Idol: When Anu Malik Lost It On A Himesh Reshammiya Wannabe & Told The Other Contestants To ‘Shut Up’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube