Actress Mahika Sharma says she misses her walks and meeting people amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a year and a half I’m not able to go for my morning and late-night walks on the streets. I’m missing that a lot and interacting with people who greets you and make your day. I miss going out to a friend’s house and surprising them. Virtual meetings are now quite boring. I don’t enjoy them at all,” Mahika tells IANS.

On the work front, Mahika Sharma is looking to get back on screen. “I’m waiting to get back to screen. I’m looking for a challenging role. I’m being offered roles, but I don’t want to act like a bechari,” she claimed.

Meanwhile, Mahika Sharma urges people to support part-time domestic help during these tough times, as the country battles Covid.

“I request people to consider their helps as a family and stand by them in such difficult times. I’m making sure to pay their rent, kids’ school fees, also help with food and medical requirements,” Mahika says.

