Madeline Brewer is no stranger to dark, twisty roles (hello, The Handmaid’s Tale), but stepping into You season 5? That’s a whole new level of chaos. Brewer is joining the final season of Netflix’s favorite stalker-thriller as Bronte, a free-spirited playwright who waltzes into Joe Goldberg’s bookstore and, probably unknowingly, right into his emotionally deranged orbit. Fans are already sharpening their pitchforks, or falling in love. There’s no in-between.

And Brewer? She knows what’s coming. She’s bracing for the backlash and totally ready for the love-hate storm that comes with being Joe’s latest “fixation.” Whether Bronte ends up a femme fatale, a tragic target, or the rare soul who makes it out alive (lol, good luck), viewers are in for a wild final ride. If Joe Goldberg is the human embodiment of a walking red flag, Bronte might just be the quirky, chaotic flame drawn to it. Buckle up, You-niacs, this final season is going to be messy.

Madeline Brewer on YOU’s New Character Backlash

Madeline Brewer knows exactly what kind of storm she’s walking into with You season 5, and she’s already packing an emotional umbrella. In a delightfully candid chat with Vanity Fair, Brewer opened up about the inevitable chaos that comes with playing Bronte, the newest quirky-yet-suspiciously-Joe-Goldberg-compatible character on the Netflix thriller’s swan song season, dropping April 24.

According to her, fans are either going to “love to hate her, or hate to love her,” and honestly? She’s already planning to hit the eject button on Instagram when it all goes down.

“If that means I’m not on Instagram for a while, that’s fine,” Brewer said, casually juggling impending fame backlash like it’s just another item on her to-do list. “Because I have a wedding to plan. And a Nietzsche class to finish. I got other s** to do.*” Iconic energy, really.

But it gets better. Brewer also pointed out the wild irony in fans potentially turning on Bronte, despite the fact that Joe is literally a serial killer. “Yeah, we know you’re in love with that serial killer guy from Netflix. Go to therapy. Figure out why that is,” she quipped, sounding like every group chat moderator who’s ever had to rein in a Joe apologist.

She’s not wrong. You has always been a guilty pleasure wrapped in a psychological horror story, and Bronte’s arrival is bound to stir the pot. Whether she becomes a fan-favorite or the internet’s next scapegoat, Brewer’s embracing the mayhem with Nietzsche-level clarity, and a killer sense of humor.

When will YOU Season 5 Release?

Mark your calendars and lock your glass cages, You season 5 is officially arriving on April 24, 2025, and Joe Goldberg is back to ruin lives with charm, sweaters, and probably a fresh murder playlist. After four seasons of poetic voiceovers, impulsive killing sprees, and disturbingly relatable inner monologues, the final chapter is poised to be the blood-splattered cherry on top.

Netflix initially had fans guessing if Joe would return in 2024, but after wrapping filming in August, the streamer made us all wait (classic Joe behavior). Fortunately, the wait’s almost over, and this time, Joe’s got billions, a bookstore, and a borderline Shakespearean ego. He’s traded in barista tips and stolen identities for high society soirées and sinister power plays.

But let’s be real, Joe in New York again? That’s like putting a fox back in the henhouse with a library card. Throw in a fiery new muse (hi Bronte), a determined detective, and ghosts of girlfriends past, and we’re in for a delicious descent into madness.

So sharpen your knives, uh, I mean theories, and prepare to say goodbye to Netflix’s favorite walking red flag. Joe’s final chapter begins April 24.

