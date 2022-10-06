Internet sensation Anjali Arora has become one of the most followed celebrities on social media. The diva, who rose to fame with Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp, was recently in news for her alleged MMS. Earlier, news of her MMS getting leaked on social media had taken the web by storm, while a section of her fans claimed it wasn’t hers others trolled the actress for the viral and controversial video.

Time and again she takes the Internet by storm every time she posts sultry photos of her. Currently, she’s making news for her upcoming song whose promos she’s been sharing every now and then.

Recently, Anjali Arora shared a couple of se*y videos of her on Instagram and they have caught everyone’s attention for all the sultry reasons. In the clips, Anjali is seen wearing a red dress that flaunts her busty assets and deep cleav*ge. In one of the videos, Ms Arora is seen showing off her se*y moves in a mirror selfie video.

Commenting on her videos a user wrote, “Wo mms kisi or ladki ka hai mere pass pura proff bhi hai mane msg krke tumhe full proff bhej diya hai us mms ka apna massage check karo or es 2 kodi k social media ko dikhao usko,” while another said, “5-6 music video karke khud ko… ka hi samajh liya.. Birthday k din Mercedes or BMW Car logi to phir aap ka career to gayi….”

A third user asked, “Mms vidio kab upload hoga new,” while fourth one added, “Ek or video leak honay wali hai”. A netizen even commented on her dress and said, “Pls anjali,your dress isn’t fitting you.Wear dresses fitting your size,may be bcz of you are little fat now.It doesn’t feel like hot and elegant rather feels like vulgur and uncomfortable to watch!!hope you will read this!”

Watch the videos below:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens trolling Anjali Arora? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

