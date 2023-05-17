Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline in the course of its glorious 5-year run. After the recent 20-year leap, the viewers witnessed the entry of popular actors like Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad as Rajveer Luthra, Shaurya Luthra and Palki Khurana respectively.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that Rajveer and Palki are falling for each other and are not able to get each other off their minds. However, because Palki’s engagement is happening with someone else, neither can express their feelings for each other.

On the sets of Kundali Bhagya, shooting and preparing for the scenes can become very hectic sometimes, hence, actors find time to have fun in between the shots. Paras Kalnawat and Rose Sardana (Maahi) who have become very good friends onset, recently took to their social media handle and gave a sneak peek of just another fun banter between them. In the video, to lighten up the mood, Paras was seen throwing a fake lizard on his co-star Rose, just to play a prank on her.

While it did startle her initially, the prank made everyone laugh and added some fun to the busy day on set. Clearly, as much as good friends they are, they never miss a chance to prank and trouble each other. Talking about it and the bond she shared with her Kundali Bhagya co-star Rose Sardana said, “Since we recently started shooting, Paras and I have become friends. Our mischievous pranks and jokes with each other and the rest of the cast like Baseer Ali, Sana Sayyad and other cast, have become quite well-known on set.”

Rose Sardana continued, “We enjoy creating a fun and upbeat atmosphere on set, making people laugh, and pulling off hilarious pranks on our team members. I remember, one day, Paras got to know that I am scared of lizards, and within the next couple of days, he came with a fake lizard and hurled it in my direction when I was getting ready for the day. I was so scared at first, but I soon realised it was a prank and laughed it out.”

The Kundali Bhagya actress continued, “Paras is indeed the biggest prankster on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, and his antics often lead to a fun cycle of revenge pranks. The team is really amazing and fun, I genuinely believe that the cast makes our regular shoot days more entertaining and convivial.”

Well, isn’t that fun!

While Paras’ prank left Rose frightened, it will be very interesting to witness the on-screen chemistry of this off-screen Tom and Jerry of the set, Rajveer and Maahi! To know more, tune in to Kundali Bhagya every night at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV!

