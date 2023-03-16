The song “Namo Hari” from the upcoming streaming film “Kanjoos Makhichoos” was released on Thursday. “Namo Hari” is a devotional track and features a heavy use of Indian instruments. The video of the song showcases the ghats of Benaras.

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who plays the titular role in the movie, looks similar to the character that he played in “Lootcase” – another streaming movie. The makers chose to do a devotional number as a part of the film’s soundtrack because it goes beautifully with the story.

Talking about the song, singer Saaj Bhatt said, “Faith is entrenched in our culture and thus, we wanted a wholesome number. It is designed as a devotional song but it speaks to people across the board. Namo Hari is a track that’s most close to my heart. It’s a pure song and it has the ability to instantly resonate with anyone who hears it.”

The song has been composed and written by Shabbir Ahmed, and is a tribute to faith. It is available on SRE Music’s YouTube Channel. Shabbir Ahmed said, “This is amongst the most special songs of my career. I have grown up in a small town in India and I wanted to make sure that I capture the essence of the feel-good nostalgia I remember and the solace people find in faith. Composing and creating it was a beautiful experience.”

The film, which also stars Shweta Tripathi, the late comedian Raju Srivastava, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin and Rajiv Gupta, has been written and directed by Vipul Mehta.

“Kanjoos Makhichoos” will release on March 24 on ZEE5.

