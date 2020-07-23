Rasika Dugal is one of the most talented actresses the Hindi entertainment industry has right now. If she has got an appreciation for her work in films like Qissa, Manto, Hamid and others, she has been noted even more in the digital world with shows like Mirzapur, Humorously Yours, Delhi Crime and more. She will soon be seen in Lootcase.

As she gears up for the promotions of her upcoming film Lootcase, Koimoi asks her about the film, her character in it and more. Read on the excerpts below:

“Lootcase as we know is about Nandan Kumar and his family. Nandan finds a bag full of money and what happens from there onwards. So, Lata, the character I play is Nandan’s wife. She is morally upright and very God fearing. The relationship between Nandan and Lata is like any other marriage. There is a lot of conflict, confrontation but there is a lot of love as well. So Nandan and his family negotiate the situation as he finds the bag and how things move from there.” Rasika Dugal said.

Talking about Lootcase releasing on OTT platform directly when it was earlier supposed to be a theatrical release, Rasika Dugal says, “I’ve done a lot of work on OTT platforms and I don’t think that is any lesser than what releases theatrically. Also, what choice do we have right now in the current situation? We are in the middle of a pandemic. I don’t foresee theatres opening in the next few months at least. So I am happy that it’s releasing in a time like this because it is full of humour & laughter. It’s good that we can cheer in a gloomy time like this.”

Hotstar did a big announcement for their OTT lineup including Lootcase. Many stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt were invited to be a part of the announcement but Rasika Dugal & her Lootcase co-star Kunal Kemmu were not invited. Kunal’s tweet at that time showing his displeasure about the same went viral. When asked about her thoughts on the same, Rasika said, “I actually agreed with Kunal and I said what he said resonates with me. And that’s what I have to say about it. Why such kind of event happened and how it happened, you should ask Hotstar and not us.”

Lootcase is all set to start streaming on Hotstar from 31st July.

