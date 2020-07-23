Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar Paid A Mammoth Amount Of 27 Crores For A 2-Week-Shoot Amid Pandemic?

Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. The Sooryavanshi actor has done some incredible work in the industry and will be seen next in Laxmmi Bomb which will release on Prime Video soon.

A while ago, Aanand L. Rai announced his next project, Atrangi Re, starring Akshay, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

It’s a romantic comedy-drama film which will star Sara in a double role. The shooting of Atrangi Re got postponed because of the ongoing pandemic. But do y’all know that Akshay Kumar is getting paid a whopping amount Rs 27 crores for a two-week-shoot for the same?

Yes, that’s correct. A source close to Pinkvilla revealed the Padman actor will quickly wrap up the shoot of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom and move on to a two-week schedule of Rai’s Atrangi Re.

“Aanand L Rai required a leading superstar to step in for this extended guest appearance which is extremely impactful and pivotal to the film’s narrative. He had offered the film to Hrithik Roshan who eventually couldn’t do the project and then, Akshay accepted Rai’s offer because of his respect for the filmmaker. It’s not a very schedule heavy film and Akshay would be required for around two weeks for the shoot. He leaves for London next month for Bell Bottom, wraps up the film and once he’s back, he will dive into Rai’s film and Prithviraj almost back-to-back,” the source said.

The source further added, “The superstar has a fascination with number 9, which he considers as his lucky number. He always charges a fee that adds up to the number. Although he usually charges around Rs 1 crore a day for his film shoots, for Rai’s Atrangi Re, he has paid almost double. He received a whopping Rs 27 crore as his remuneration for the film.”

Although, the portal tried to get in touch with Aanand L. Rai’s team and they denied the news.

