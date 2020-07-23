Shraddha Kapoor Helps Stray Cats Around Her House By Getting Them Medical Attention, Watch Video!

Apart from her films, Shraddha Kapoor is known for her sweet nature and especially kindness towards animals. She has always given a voice to the voiceless and spread awareness about animal cruelty that is prevalent in the world. Her video ‘lockdown zoo’ had created quite a stir on social media and was really inspiring.

Time and again, Shraddha has lent a helping hand towards animals and this time again, she has come to the rescue of some stray cats around her house who needed medical attention.

Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media and posted a video of an adorable stray cat who needed some medical attention. Check out the caption she posted along with the video:

“The stray cats around my home needed urgent medical attention and Narsing and Rahul from @worldforallanimaladoptions championed their aid! Thank you for handling them with so much love! Massive thank you @shazamorani for being so prompt in sending this help! 💫🙏💜” wrote Shraddha.

Shraddha’s love for animals and her taking a stand for the safety of the animals is one of the reasons that she has got more than 51 million followers on social media! She is well aware that having such an enormous reach can be used for the betterment of a good cause and she uses it to spread awareness about animal rights, truly helping the voiceless.

Isn’t that beautiful? What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section.

